Emotions were high in a packed St. John's courtroom for the sentencing hearing of a teenage girl charged for her role in the crash that killed Alyssa Davis, 17, on the Conception Bay South Highway near Kelligrews in December 2015.

Her sentencing was set to Jan. 30.

Family and friends of Davis and the teen charged lined up outside the courtroom for the sentencing hearing at provincial court Wednesday afternoon. The sentencing was moved to a bigger courtroom to accommodate the crowd.

The teen charged, who was 17 at the time and driving the vehicle Davis was in, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Davis in October when a charge of street racing was dropped.

In court Wednesday afternoon the crown asked she receive an additional five years driving prohibition — as she lost her license at the time of the crash — along with two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

The defence argued for two years of driving prohibition and 50 hours of community service.

The defence attorney asked the judge to consider that Davis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and that the teen charged was injured in the accident as well.

Davis's family and friends got upset as the defence lawyer misspoke and called her "Alicia."

Nine victim impact statements were read in court at the sentencing, with her uncle Cory Kavanagh breaking down before giving his. Kavanagh said he's been "emotionally destroyed."

Davis's grandmother shook as she gave her statement, saying her granddaughter's death has put her in a deep depression. Her dad said he has trouble eating and sleeping and hasn't returned to work since she died.

Her mother, too emotional to speak in court, had the judge read her statement privately.

Another teen girl charged in connection with the fatal crash was discharged without conditions on Dec. 20.

She was driving a second vehicle and had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in July, when the more serious charge of street racing was dropped.

Police had originally said the two teen drivers were street racing at the time of the crash.