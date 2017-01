Police received a missing person report about Brandon Edwards on Friday. (RNC)

Police say a missing 17-year-old boy has been found.

At 12:24 a.m. Saturday, during a snow storm, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reported Brandon Edwards had been located.

Friday evening, police said Edwards had gone missing from the St. John's area just as a major snow storm was headed for the city.

He had last been seen near Prince of Wales Collegiate at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The RNC's Major Crime Unit was searching for the teen, and asking for the help of the public.