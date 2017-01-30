A teenage girl was sentenced in a packed provincial courtroom in St. John's Monday morning to two years' probation, a five-year driving ban and community service, in connection with the December 2015 death of Alyssa Davis, 17.

The girl has been prohibited from driving since the fatal crash. Judge Colin Flynn said the 299 days already served will be deducted from her five-year prohibition.

The teen must also complete 40 hours of community service within the next year.

Judge reads: Youth Criminal Justice Act says purpose of sentencing is to hold youth accountable and rehabilitate #cbcnl — @amystoodley

The teen pleaded guilty in October to dangerous driving causing the death of Davis. She was behind the wheel and Davis was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on the Conception Bay South Highway near Kelligrews Dec. 23, 2015.

She was 17 at the time of the crash.

Another teen, who was also 17 at the time, and driving a second vehicle, was discharged without conditions in December after pleading guilty to dangerous driving the night Davis was killed.

Police said the crash was caused by street racing, but street racing charges against both teen drivers were dropped.