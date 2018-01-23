Police have charged a 16-year-old boy following an armed robbery in Conception Bay South Monday night.
A convenience store on Fowler's Road, in the Chamberlains area, was held up shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent in its service dog Avalon, and after a two-hour search they located the teen.
The 16-year-old is also being charged with failing to pay for the taxi he took to the store and breaking court orders.
Further charges, including having a knife that's considered a dangerous weapon, are pending.
Police say tips from the public helped them make the arrests.
I'm guessing there is no risk to the public given there has been nothing said yet. I know there were 6 police cars in Marie's Mini Mart parking lot on Fowlers Road at 8:30pm... I assume it is related?—
@billygosse