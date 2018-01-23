Police have charged a 16-year-old boy following an armed robbery in Conception Bay South Monday night.

A convenience store on Fowler's Road, in the Chamberlains area, was held up shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent in its service dog Avalon, and after a two-hour search they located the teen.

The 16-year-old is also being charged with failing to pay for the taxi he took to the store and breaking court orders.

Further charges, including having a knife that's considered a dangerous weapon, are pending.

Police say tips from the public helped them make the arrests.