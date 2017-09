A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after the RCMP were called to investigate a bullet hole in a classroom window at Mushuau Innu School in Natuashish last week.

The teenager has been charged with careless use of a firearm and other related charges, although police do not name them specifically. He appeared in court on Friday.

Students at the school were sent home early on Sept. 6 as a precaution after the principal discovered the small hole early that morning.

The RCMP said no one was injured.