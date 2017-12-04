Danny Williams's own Galway development may be stalled by a legal battle with the City of St. John's, but he's shelling out cash to help move another project along.

The former premier and his wife, Elizabeth Williams, handed over a $50,000 cheque Monday to Teen Challenge Canada, the group behind an addiction recovery centre for women, planned for the Fowler's Road area.

"It's such a very serious issue … it's not just changing lives. It's about saving lives," Williams said.

A drawing of the proposed Teen Challenge Atlantic Hope women's centre, a live-in addiction treatment facility on Fowler's Road in St. John's. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Teen Challenge said the money from the Williams Family Foundation is one of two significant donations over the past month towards the faith-based group's goal of $1 million.

'More than praying the addiction away'

Dan Murray, the group's CEO, said he hopes the centre will be ready to accept eight women in June 2018, and another 10 later.

"I'm convinced within a few months of opening, we'll be full."

The recovery centre, near the city's boundary with Conception Bay South, was delayed because city council insisted that an access road be upgraded to accommodate emergency vehicles. at Teen Challenge's cost.

Once open, addicts will spend a year living in the group home, receiving counselling, along with Bible study.

"Most medical researchers today will say a spiritual journey of some kind is an important component of addiction recovery," Murray said.

But while the group has its roots in religion, the centre "is a lot more than praying the addiction away," he said.

Tracey Whalen, who's from Kilbride and now works with Teen Challenge, says she abused drugs for more than 20 years. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Tracey Whalen, who grew up in Kilbride, credits a Teen Challenge facility in Ontario for her drug recovery.

"In the year 2010 I had to leave the province of Newfoundland and Labrador to enter into a Teen Challenge program for women in Aurora, Ontario. I had been using substances for the better part of 20 years," Whalen said Monday.

"I was eight years old when I took that first drink and by the time I was a teenager I was using a variety of drugs on a regular basis … By the time I was in my late 20s I was using intravenous drugs."

Danny Williams, who said he played hockey with Whalen's father, called the Teen Challenge program "exceptional."

"Everybody needs to lean on something when you're having difficulty," he said.