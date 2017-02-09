A 19-year-old woman, one of four people charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on Springdale Street in St. John's Jan. 30, has been released.

Rebecca Murphy, who turned 19 while in jail, was released Thursday morning at provincial court in St. John's.

No bail was paid but Murphy was released on two sureties of $2,000 each.

She is also under a number of conditions, including a curfew, and an order to stay away from 74 Springdale St. where the shooting took place.

Murphy, who is charged with aggravated assault and public mischief for trying to divert suspicion, is also not allowed to contact several individuals and cannot use the internet or a cell phone.

From left, Mabel Stanley, Harold Noftall and Rebecca Murphy appear in St. John's provincial court Tuesday afternoon. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Mabel Stanley, 42, Harold Noftall, 55, and a 16-year-old boy are also charged with attempted murder and several other charges in connection with the incident.

Police said they all knew the victim, a 21-year-old man who, according to a police statement Sunday, was in serious condition in hospital.