We'd like to share some good news with you.

On Friday, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador was named the winner of a Radio Television Digital News Association Canada East Region award, in the podcast category.

An episode of Tedwalks — a limited run of podcasts featuring On The Go host Ted Blades and his walking conversations with a series of remarkable individuals — won the award. The episode featured seabird biologist Holly Hogan.

"You just never know what you might see.… It's that possibility that keeps me interested," Hogan said during a conversation recorded along the historic Signal Hill trail.

You can hear the full podcast below.

You can also hear the other episodes by clicking any of the related links.

Look — or rather listen — for a new series of Tedwalks podcasts in the fall.