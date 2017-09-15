St. John's hockey player Teddy Purcell has a fifth NHL team to add to his resume, after the Boston Bruins confirmed he will be taking part in a training camp with the team.

The 32-year-old veteran forward is with the Bruins on what's called a professional tryout (PTO) agreement, which is a contract usually signed in the league's pre-season and is limited to 25 games. A player can only be signed to a PTO twice per NHL season.

The new Bruins contract is just the latest NHL agreement for Purcell, who has previously been under contract with the Los Angeles Kings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

With this PTO, Purcell is the only Newfoundlander currently signed with an NHL team.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced Purcell's temporary contract with the club on Thursday.