Cars to drive on Team Gushue extension by end of year, government promises

A long-promised — and very delayed — extension to the Team Gushue Highway will be finished by the end of the year, according to the provinces Transportation and Works Minister.

The budget released on Tuesday earmarks $13.7 million for "completion" of the highway in St. John's.

"We are ready for the lighting and concrete median," said Steve Crocker, minister of transportation and works.

Transportation and Works Minister Steve Crocker speaks with reporters at Confederation Building in St. John's before the 2018 budget was released on March 27. (CBC)

"It is our intention that cars will drive on it at the end of the construction season."

However, there is still no timeline for when the entire project will be finished.

Crocker said the Topsail Road overpass will be finished. But the construction will not yet extend to the St. John's neighbourhood of Goulds, where the highway is supposed to end.

"Anytime you build a new highway, there are some of the challenges we face about integrating the storm water system," Crocker said.

It's expected that the City of St. John's will handle snow clearing on the new road.

The highway, which connects the west end of St.John's to the Outer Ring Road, has been under construction for the last seven years.

As of 2017, approximately $38.2 million had been spent on the project, which was originally due to be completed in 2014.