A big homecoming celebration gala is happening today for Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker.

It's been an exciting couple of months for the world's best curling team, and Gushue's hometown wants to mark it.

A Newfoundland & Labrador Celebration in Honour of Team Gushue is being hosted at Bally Haly Country Club in St. John's Wednesday night.

Magical run for @TeamGushue. Now being honoured at home curling club @BallyHaly in St. John's. I'll share some stories tonight. #cbccurl pic.twitter.com/E9icfmaOEY — @Devin_Heroux

"We will celebrate the spectacular accomplishments of Team Gushue, their exceptional career journey, and their important contributions to NL sport & culture," the club says in a Facebook post.

Bally Haly recently renamed its curling sheets after Team Gushue.

Awesome honour to have a curling sheet named after us! Thanks @BallyHaly At least there won't be any potholes jokes! 😜 pic.twitter.com/Z3ns0nTCAf — @BradGushue

CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux, who extensively covered the Brier in St. John's, as well as the worlds in Alberta, will be there as a guest speaker.

Limited tickets were made available for $120, and include a four-course meal.