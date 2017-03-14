Team Newfoundland and Labrador is celebrating its 2017 Tim Hortons Brier title win at Confederation Building today.

Skip Brad Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant, and lead Geoff Walker will all be at the event, hosted by Premier Dwight Ball.

The hometown team brought the house down at Mile One Centre Sunday night, with its first-ever Brier title victory, beating Kevin Koe's Team Canada 7-6.

Brad Gushue says he's obviously biased, but thinks the St. John's Brier was the best Canada has ever seen. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"This really all started with a tweet, I think it was three or four years ago, and I just asked, why not St. John's?" Gushue said at the celebration.

'It is something that I'm gonna tell, it's a story that I'm gonna tell forever.' - Mark Nichols

Once the idea of hosting the Brier in St. John's gained momentum, and after the local bid was successfully accepted, "then my nerves set in," said Gushue.

"The Brier was coming here and I was gonna be the face of it and we were gonna be expected to win it," said Gushue.

He added that while he is obviously biased, he thinks this was the best Brier that Canada has ever seen.

Best years of curling career

Nichols said from the moment the team walked out to compete, the support from the community was intense.

"Stepping out on the ice at Mile One for those opening ceremonies, it is something that I'm gonna tell, it's a story that I'm gonna tell forever," said Nichols. "It was unbelievable to be out there."

Since returning to Team Gushue, after switching to Team Manitoba, Nichols said the last two and a half years have been the best of his curling career.

"I want to thank the guys, I guess Brad for taking me back ... and then for Brett and Geoff for letting me step in at third stone."

Gallant, originally from P.E.I., said the support in St. John's has been unbelievable since he got a call from Gushue five or six years ago to curl with him.

"What an amazing event, the support was unbelievable. We've just been over the moon here for the last 48 hours," said Gallant.

"I just can't wait to represent Newfoundland and Canada at the world championships in a couple weeks."

Inspiration to young curlers

Ball said the whole province was on pins and needles all last week watching the Brier coverage, and that it was an "exceptional" week.

"This team really captured the hearts of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, but also Canadians," Ball said.

"You will be inspirational to the young people across this province."