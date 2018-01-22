A team of teenage curlers from the ReMax Centre in St. John's are back in the province after putting up an impressive effort at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Quebec.

Team Glynn finished on top of Pool B with a record of five wins and one loss, moving them into the championship round of the event, which wrapped up last week.

"We also brought Newfoundland and Labrador up to the sixth spot for women's [national rankings] and that's up three from last year so that was incredible. It made us feel so proud and so happy for ourselves," skip Mackenzie Glynn said shortly after landing at St. John's International Airport on Monday.

The teenage team from Newfoundland and Labrador had lots of supporters in Quebec. (Submitted)

The event is for curlers 21 years old and under, meaning the three 17-year-olds and 15-year-old who make up Team Glynn have the opportunity to play at four more national junior championships together.

"We're a really tight-knit team," second Katie Follet said.

"We are really close together and we are really excited to move forward from this. We are pretty young, so the fact that we have four years left, I think we can do a lot with it."

The team isn't finished their season yet; they travel to Stephenville next month to play at the under-18 provincials, which they've won the last two years. If they pull off the threepeat they will represent Newfoundland and Labrador at the national event for that age category.

As for the men, Team Bruce out of Corner Brook — featuring curlers Daniel Bruce, third Ryan McNeil Lamswood, second Andrew Bruce and lead Nathan King — also made it to the championship round and finished up the event in eighth spot with a final record of four wins and six losses.

You can watch more on Team Glynn's return home in the video below.