It's hard to get 100 per cent participation with anything these days, but for the second year in a row that's exactly what the faculty and staff at Holy Spirit High School in Conception Bay South have done when it comes to Halloween costumes.

"We always like to challenge our students to be involved, so as a group we thought we should lead by example," says principal Dave Locke.

Leading the creative charge is the elaborate getup featuring six grannies on a roller coaster. It's a winning costume by the math department who are repeat champions this year of the staff costume challenge.

"A week in advance, kids are already talking about like, what they think teachers might dress up as. We all gossip about the ideas that they might have," said student council president Levi Molton.

And who could forget the spooktacular pets?

Check out more of the amazing costumes from Holy Spirit High staff and furry friends below.

These elves on shelves are ready for mischief. (Holy Spirit High/Twitter)

The English department is rocking a Super Mario-themed ensemble. (Holy Spirit High/Twitter)

The school's official Twitter account captioned this one, 'Would someone please tell Mr. Locke and Mr. Flynn to change. There can only be one Princess Leia.' (Holy Spirit High/Twitter)

Have your pets spayed or neutered. (Holy Spirit High/Twitter)

Snow White and the seven dwarfs. (Holy Spirit High/Twitter)

Halloween is usually about collecting candy, but these students decided to dress up as it. (Holy Spirit High/Twitter)

Cool costumes, Ginger and Joey. (April/Twitter)

CBC NL's Ariana Kelland presents Finn the spider and Tansy the pumpkin. (Submitted by Ariana Kelland)

Enjoy the cuteness that is Muffins as a loofah. (JoHell/Twitter)

Meet guinea pigs Shaggy and Cheddar, who are in the Halloween spirit. (Zaren Healey White/Twitter)

Not everyone is enthusiastic about Halloween. (Jeff Jackson/Twitter)

Miss Piggy, you've never looked better. Oops, that's Zach Goudie's pooch, Rocky. (Submitted by Zach Goudie)

Kashi is a not-so-scary mummy. (Nikki O'Latern/Twitter)