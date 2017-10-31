It's hard to get 100 per cent participation with anything these days, but for the second year in a row that's exactly what the faculty and staff at Holy Spirit High School in Conception Bay South have done when it comes to Halloween costumes.
"We always like to challenge our students to be involved, so as a group we thought we should lead by example," says principal Dave Locke.
Leading the creative charge is the elaborate getup featuring six grannies on a roller coaster. It's a winning costume by the math department who are repeat champions this year of the staff costume challenge.
"A week in advance, kids are already talking about like, what they think teachers might dress up as. We all gossip about the ideas that they might have," said student council president Levi Molton.
And who could forget the spooktacular pets?
Check out more of the amazing costumes from Holy Spirit High staff and furry friends below.