More than 7,600 retired teachers had the wrong amounts deducted from their pension cheques in November, according to a confidential briefing note obtained by CBC News.

Most people had deductions that were smaller than they should have been, with the average pensioner overpaid by $14, although some received a lot more, including one pensioner who was overpaid by $355.

A much smaller number of people were underpaid. The biggest error was an extra $330 that was taken off a pay cheque.

The problem was that the data used to calculate deductions was a year old. The November 2015 deduction file was used instead of the November 2016 file.

"This is isolated issue and not a system problem," officials told the finance minister in the briefing note.

The briefing note, obtained under access to information legislation, shows that numerous retired teachers noticed the problem on their Nov. 16 pay and contacted the department.

Overall the province was out more than $100,000 because of the error, but just temporarily.

On the next paycheque the amounts were adjusted to make up the difference.

Finance Minister Cathy Bennett says the payment problems were detected immediately and corrected on the next payday. (CBC)

"The OCIO (Office of the Chief Information Officer) has implemented a number of procedures to prevent this from happening in future," said Finance Minister Cathy Bennett in a statement.

"This includes validation checks now completed to ensure correct files are processed and calculations are reasonable, and improved testing of files prior to go-live."

The province never mentioned the error publicly, but the note said that everyone affected would be contacted by telephone.