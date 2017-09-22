The road work that began in 2016 on parts of the Trans-Canada Highway within Terra Nova National Park is almost complete, with six of the 13 passing lanes opening Friday.

The new lane at South West Arm near the western entrance to the park is open, as well as the five additional lanes continuing eastward.

The remaining lanes are expected to open by mid-October, according to a news release issued by Parks Canada. Crews are still painting road lines and installing guardrails and signs.

Parks Canada reminds drivers that speed limits are reduced in areas where work is continuing.