Strong winds and a mix of precipitation in the forecast could affect repairs to a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmonier Line that has been closed due to a sinkhole.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of Newfoundland, about conditions starting Wednesday and moving overnight into Thursday.

The inclement forecast includes the section of highway near Salmonier Line where work is taking place.

Traffic is flowing smoothly through TCH detour at Salmonier Line. Please allocate approx 40 minutes to your travels at this time. #nltraffic — @TW_GovNL

Strong southeasterly winds are expected, along with snow starting Wednesday afternoon before changing to ice pellets and freezing rain.

The Department of Transportation and works still anticipates the road will open on Thursday, and said officials are monitoring the weather forecast for potential impacts.

Work to fix sinkhole on TCH near Holyrood underway0:36

The highway has been closed since Dec. 31, the morning after a rainstorm washed out a culvert and created a sinkhole in the median of the divided highway. The hole soon spread to the nearest lanes on both sides.

Drivers heading east are forced to exit at Route 90 on Salmonier Line and follow Route 60 to Route 62 on the Holyrood Access Road.

Heading west, traffic is exiting on Route 62, following Route 60 to Route 90 before re-joining the TCH.