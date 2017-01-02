Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway from Salmonier Line to the Holyrood Access Road remain closed after a large hole in the median spread to both lanes of the highway.

According to the province, a contractor is already working on fixing the road, and expects to have that section of the TCH opened by Thursday, depending on weather conditions over the next few days.

It all started when a large culvert was lost on a section of the highway as a result of last week's heavy rains. The loss means the structural integrity of the road has been compromised, which led to the decision to close the highway on Saturday.

Work to fix sinkhole on TCH near Holyrood underway0:36

Reroutes

Drivers heading east are being advised to exit at Route 90 on the Salmonier Line and follow Route 60 to 62 on the Holyrood Access Road to bypass the closure.

Drivers heading west are being told to exit at Route 62 on the Holyrood Access Road and follow Route 60 to Route 90 on the Salmonier Line.

There are contractors at the Holyrood Access Road helping traffic move smoothly #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/kQT1hySZLp — @Jeremy_Eaton

RCMP have advised drivers to expect heavy traffic volume and delays on the Salmonier Line and Holyrood Access Road. Police are also advising drivers to use caution due to slippery conditions.

Repairs to begin Tuesday

The Department of Transportation and Works has confirmed that engineers have assessed the area, and that a new culvert will be brought to the area on Tuesday.

The department has also brought in a contractor, and a crew should be on site Monday to repair the damage. A traffic control crew will be on site to handle delays and congestion.