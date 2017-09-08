Along the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a flower is tied to a guardrail to memorialize the death of a man two years ago.

It's also the same spot where a university student Allison Smith died this week — igniting a cry for government to intervene and find a solution to the road.

Smith's body, and her vehicle, were recovered from a 20-foot embankment on the side of the TCH, about 15 minutes west of St. John's Thursday.

Police said this photo of Allison Smith was taken the night she was last seen leaving a party on Memorial University campus. (Submitted by RNC)

The Department of Transportation and Works said Friday it's examining the section of the highway, just west of the Foxtrap Access Road.

"The department is reviewing this section of the highway to determine the best option to increase safety as quickly as possible," a department spokesperson wrote in an email Friday.

Tire tracks show Smith's car veered off the highway, westbound, just a short distance before the guardrail.

"There are numerous options available to the department to address sections of any highway that may pose safety concerns to motorists," the spokesperson said.

"This includes, for example, adding new guiderails, extending existing guide rails, increasing the number of signs to alert motorists of the upcoming section of the highway, or a combination of these."

Allison Smith's car was recovered from a wooded area off the TCH near the Foxtrap exit. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

In April 2015, Sheldon Quinton and his truck plunged off the highway in the exact same area.

Quinton, who was on his way to work at the Bull Arm construction site, had been reported missing.

His friends searched the sides of the highways until they found his truck over the treed embankment.

Over 1,000 people have since signed a petition to extend the guardrail in the area where Smith and Quinton died.

Sheldon Quinton's Chevrolet pickup truck was found at the bottom of a steep embankment in the woods, about 20 or 30 feet from the westbound lane of the TCH. (Cecil Haire/CBC)

The petition was started by Quinton's friend, after hearing of Smith's death.

"This isn't a coincidence. This is a serious safety issue that can be fixed," the petition read.

CBC News was told there was another accident in the same area within the last two years. But in that case the occupants lived.

Cause under investigation

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the RCMP are working to determine when and how Smith went over the embankment.

She was last seen leaving a party at Memorial University campus at 1 a.m. Tuesday. She was expected in Clarenville at 9 a.m. that same morning for an appointment.

Smith, whose family lives in Clarenville, was set to start the new school year at MUN.

University president Gary Kachanoski issued a statement Friday, offering condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.

Counselling services are available for anyone who needs them.