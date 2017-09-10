Though gas prices have shot up by 13 cents a litre, cab drivers aren't charging more on the meter.

CBC's Anthony Germain took a ride with taxi driver Joe White to find out how White was affected by the price hikes.

"It's going to cost me a thousand dollars a year in disposable income," said White.

Cab fares are regulated by the municipal government and drivers can't move the meter without a green light from the City of St. John's. So drivers will be absorbing the extra costs.

"I may be forced to give it up," he said. "They're taxing our gas, they're taxing our insurance, they're taxing everything."