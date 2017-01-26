The Crown and defence have made their final submissions in the trial of a St. John's taxi driver charged with an on-the-job break and enter last year.

Chief Justice Raymond Whalen will deliver his verdict on March 17.

In her final submissions, Crown lawyer Dana Sullivan stressed the "credible witnesses" that testified, and called into question statements made by Lulzim Jakupaj, 33.

"There are some issues with Mr. Jakupaj's credibility and some inconsistencies in his statements," Sullivan said.

Defence lawyer Jason Edwards countered that the Crown's case was long on presumptions, and short on facts.

"There's a presumption she's forgotten, and that's a presumption of innocence," Edwards told the court.

Alleged B&E took place last May

Jakupaj is accused of breaking into a home on Carondale Drive in the Kilbride area of St. John's shortly before 3 a.m. last May.

In an interview with police days later, he acknowledged driving a female passenger there, but stressed that he left immediately after and drove downtown.

'Whatever intent Mr. Jakupaj had going into that apartment, it was not good.' - Crown lawyer Dana Sullivan

The Crown submits that he attempted to break into the home after the woman entered.

"Whatever intent Mr. Jakupaj had going into that apartment, it was not good," Sullivan said, noting the possibility of a sexual motive.

"We'll never know for sure."

But Edwards stressed that the Crown "actually has no facts to support that theory or suggestion."

The two sides clashed over the reliability of eyewitness statements, and a timeline of events set out by the Crown.

Sullivan submitted that Jakupaj would have had time to drive from Kilbride to Adelaide Street in downtown St. John's, where CCTV cameras filmed a taxi matching his vehicle 15 minutes after he drove the woman to the residence.

Meanwhile, Edwards stressed that the story told by his client "matches the tape."

Onus on Crown to prove case: defence

Edwards said his client maintained the same story in three and a half hours of questioning by police, who "tried to trip Mr. Jakupaj up."

'They had an easy target. They had low-lying fruit.' - defence lawyer Jason Edwards

In his submissions, Edwards suggested that police focused on Jakupaj as a suspect to the exclusion of others.

"They had an easy target," he said. "They had low-lying fruit."

The defence stressed that there was no DNA evidence entered at trial, and no fingerprints found at the scene.

And Edwards reiterated that the onus is on the Crown to prove Jakupaj committed the crime, beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jakupaj is out on bail while he awaits the verdict.

He is facing separate charges of sexual assault related to other complaints, with a trial on those matters set for the fall.