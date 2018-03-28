Corner Brook orders taxi drivers to provide criminal background checks

Corner Brook has done something St. John's insists it cannot do — require taxi drivers to produce a criminal background check before getting a licence.

All drivers in the city have until June 29 to submit their certificate of conduct and a vulnerable sector check to a taxi inspector. The inspector will then decide whether or not to issue a licence.

"The fact that we are actually issuing a licence is saying that we are sanctioning these drivers," said Todd Flynn, Corner Brook's director of protective services.

"For us to sanction a driver, we have to make sure they are competent, they are credible, and they are not a risk to our customers."

Flynn said the idea was influenced by recent incidents of reported sexual assaults in St. John's and Halifax, and an incident he said happened in Corner Brook that is under investigation.

"It was a criminal act that occurred inside a taxi here in the city," Flynn said.

St. John's, meanwhile takes a hands-off approach, leaving it to the taxi companies to ask for criminal background checks.

Todd Flynn is the director of protective service with the City of Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The city has insisted it cannot force taxi companies to do that with legislation, and asked the province to amend the Class 4 licence to include vulnerable sector and criminal background checks.

The province punted it back to the city, saying St. John's already has the power to change and enforce bylaws on the taxi industry, like many other cities do.

The city declined comment on Wednesday.

Corner Brook joins several major cities in requiring background check

Flynn said it was a long process, but Corner Brook was able to figure out a way to get it done.

"We found a way of doing it that is legal and that we can move forward with. St. John's, I'm not sure what their legislation allows them to do."

Corner Brook now has a similar method to regulating the taxi industry as several major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Halifax, Moncton, Charlottetown and the entire province of Quebec.

In its new legislation, Corner Brook has also included a smoking ban for taxi cabs.

While it was already illegal under provincial legislation, having a city bylaw allows municipal enforcement officers to issue tickets.