Tattoo coverup gives grieving mother a fresh start

Tattoos often hold special meaning for people, but for one St. John's mother her ink was a reminder of the worst day of her life.

It was 10 years ago when Jennifer Bowser was told there had been an electrical fire at a home where her three children and her ex-husband were staying. It was just days before Christmas.

The news was devastating.

"I got a knock at my door at 3 a.m. to go to the hospital because there was a fire," said Bowser. "When I got down there … I was told that my daughter and son wasn't found and that my four-year-old son was in the hospital room."

Seven-year-old Jasmine and five-year-old Kody were dead. Four-year-old Austin managed to escape with his father.

That was a decade ago, but Bowser's emotions are still raw.

Jasmine, 7, and Kody, 5, were killed in a house fire just days before Christmas 10 years ago. Their younger brother survived. (image submitted)

"I have so much anger toward their dad … It was really hard," said Bowser. "I have two tattoos that I had done when I was 15 years old … and they're just a bad memory for me."

The tattoos bearing her ex-husband's name were a constant reminder of that dark time. However, getting tattoos covered up is expensive, and Bowser needed help.

When she saw a tattoo coverup contest offered by a studio in Carbonear, she knew it was her chance. The problem was Bowser didn't win the grand prize.

Bowser and son Austin are pictured in happier times. The pair struggled to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones in a tragic house fire.

Von Stytch Studios owner Danny Williams came up with the contest, which required entrants to include the stories behind their bad tattoos. He figured it would all be a bit of fun, but quickly realized it was so much more.

"About five minutes after we released the winners, donations started flooding in," he said. "I've been tattooing for so many years that you kind of can lose a bit of faith in humanity."

"This restored a huge chunk of faith in people and what they can do to help out somebody."

Bowser's story resonated with many of the finalists. Some donated their prize vouchers to help her out. There was also a cash donation that Williams matched.

The kindness of strangers

Within days, the grieving mom had enough to cover both tattoos, with money left over for something new. There was even an offer of transportation to and from the Carbonear studio from St. John's.

"I was so overwhelmed … I cried a few times," said Bowser. "It's just amazing how all these people are trying to help to accomplish something that I really, really needed."

I feel some of the anger has already left … like a weight was lifted off me. - Jennifer Bowser

Work began on the tattoos this week, but will take several sessions to complete. The new ink will now be a reminder of her children and a symbol of a mother's undying love.

"It's of a butterfly and flowers … my kids absolutely loved butterflies and flowers," said Bowser. "Their names are going to be on each of the butterfly wings."

Bowser knows that these new tattoos will never erase the memories of that awful night a decade ago. For her, 10 years still feels like 10 minutes, but it's a start.

"I feel some of the anger has already left … like a weight was lifted off me, and now, when I look at my arm, I smile."