A songwriter's circle to savour: Enjoy a fantastic show of musical talent

What a night.

For our latest CBC FeedNL event, Tasty Tunes brought together a full house, talented chefs and an amazing stage of performers at the Delta Hotel in St. John's.

Performing at the March 31 event were singers Katie Baggs, Joanna Barker, Janet Cull, Geraldine Hollett and Sherry Ryan.

They were accompanied by musicians Steve Miller, Karen Bulmer and Andrew Dale.

The CBC's Angela Antle hosted the event.

We recorded it for the East Coast Music Hour, and our cameras captured the event. We're delighted to bring it to you here.

The event raised almost $7,000 for the Community Food Sharing Association, which co-ordinates donations for food banks around Newfoundland and Labrador.

Thanks to chefs Andie Bulman, Christopher Joy, Amy Anthony, Jessica Thompson and Darryl Hammond for preparing delicious plates for the event.

See more monents of a grand night in the photo gallery below.