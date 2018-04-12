Tasty Tunes: Savour some photos that brought together food, music and a good cause

Music and mouth-watering aromas filled the air at this year's Tasty Tunes.

The annual CBC Feed NL event recently took place at the Delta Hotel and featured some of the city's finest musicians and chefs.

Nearly $7,000 was raised for the Community Food Sharing Association.

If you missed it, here's a look back.

Tune in to the East Coast Music Hour on Saturday, April 14, for a full hour-long special featuring the great musicians above. The show airs at 5:35 p.m. NT, 5:05 p.m. in most of Labrador.