What weighs 1.8 tonnes, covers 96,000 square feet, prevents salt from blowing around St. John's and is sewn by hand?

Milton Spracklin, Jr., owner of United Sail Works, knows the answer. His family company has an annual contract to make the tarps that cover the huge piles of salt on the waterfront in downtown St. John's, the salt that will be scattered on Newfoundland highways during the winter.

United Sail Works needs a lot of room to work with the material in the huge tarps, and uses the indoor soccer field at the Techniplex. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"It's about 1.5 miles of sewing, two tons by the time we're finished it," Spracklin told CBC News at the Techniplex.

The indoor soccer field gives him and his workers plenty of room to feed the tarp through an industrial sewing machine — stitching it together with heavy-duty polyester thread resistant to moisture and the sun's ultraviolet rays.

New tarps made every year

Every year, the provincial department of Transportation and Works piles up the salt downtown and provides United Sail Works with the dimensions, and the longstanding business, which has been making the salt tarps for about 15 years, takes it from there.

New tarps are made every year, because Transportation and Works cuts away excess material through the winter as the pile gets smaller.

The tarp put together by United Sail Works on Monday weighs about 1.8 tonnes and will cover this salt pile in downtown St. John's. (Gary Locke/CBC)

On Monday, Spracklin and his crew were piecing together the largest tarp, measuring about 75 by 120 metres, which was to be placed on the pile later the same today. (A smaller tarp, measuring 45 by 90 metres, was already in place.)​

Spracklin has been doing it for years with the company his grandfather, Ernest Spracklin, founded in 1922, and run by his father after Ernest died.

A smaller tarp made by United Sail Works is already in place. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"I've been doing this since I'm a child, pretty much. I come down, pulling from the machine as a child. I liked it, and that's where it's to."