Targa Newfoundland, the seven day rally race that covers more than 1,600 kilometres of the province's roads, officially gets underway Monday.

Ahead of the big race, CBC N.L. meteorologist Ryan Snoddon caught up with Ontario driver Kirk Jones to find out what his Volkswagon Golf will have to go through.

Check out the video above to see Ryan squeeze into Jones's vehicle and talk about how the weather could affect driving conditions – for better or for worse – during next week's race.