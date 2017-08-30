There's another option for shoppers in St. John's looking for a deal — a fully accessible second-hand store on Ropewalk Lane with a "boutique" feel that sells clothing, shoes, housewares, children's items, books, CDs and DVDs.

You might even find a bargain on a bridal gown or fancy dress.

Take Two Gently Used Clothing & More also provides employment for people with disabilities, and all the proceeds are used to fund support services offered by Empower, the Disability Resource Centre.

The seven members of Take Two's staff. They were chosen from more than 50 applicants. (Facebook)

"That was the goal, the non-profit board wanted to start a business that would employ people that have disabilities, because a lot of people don't want to hire [them], and they just want a chance, they just want to get their foot in the door," said Kimberly Yetman-Dawson, the charity's executive director.

Empower offers career services, such as help with resumes and internships, peer support groups, employer support services and advocacy.

Yetman-Dawson says all the money from store sales stays local, and is used to pay staff and support Empower's programs and services.

"People with disabilities just want the same opportunity as you and I, they want to be able to shop, they want to be able to get a job, they want to be able to give back to their communities."

The store itself was designed to be fully accessible, with an automatic door, wide aisles and large change rooms.

"Everything is very accessible, you can reach if you use a wheelchair, so we're pretty excited and the store is doing really well," said Yetman-Dawson.

The store sells everything from fine china to stuffed animals, and books are a big seller. (Facebook)

"The store is definitely different from other thrift shops, you'll notice when you get in the staff is extremely friendly, very helpful ... the setup is almost like a boutique, it's really clean, it smells really nice."

Take Two Gently Used Clothing & More is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and donations are accepted during regular business hours.