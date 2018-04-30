Take flight with the wonderful photos in our latest audience gallery

This week, we've got everything from a piebald moose near Stephenville to snow that's still covering much of the ground in Wabush​.

Check out the gallery above. If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

Send us your photos

We do love getting your photos. The easiest way to send them is to email them to webnewfoundland@cbc.ca. We need to know your name, and please supply a caption that tells us what's in the photo and where it was taken.

We share photos we receive here, and may also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.