99-year-old Polish veteran Tadeusz Dreher honoured in St. John's

A Polish veteran who fought Nazis in the Second World War was presented with accolades from his home country at a ceremony in St. John's on Saturday.

Tadeusz Dreher, 99, fought in the Warsaw Uprising, an operation to free the Polish city from German occupation.

He moved to Newfoundland shortly after the war and became a strong advocate for multiculturalism, heading the provincial multiculturalism society for more than 25 years.

Strong multiculturalism advocate

"World War II was a warning, to everybody, that we have to change. That we have to be different. That if we want to see a better future, we better change fast," he said.

Dreher's Pro Patria medal, right, sits next to his Veteran of Struggles for Independence commemorative decoration. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"Multiculturalism today is more important than ever."

Dreher was awarded the Polish Pro Patria medal for his military service and diversity advocacy as well as a certificate of the Veteran of Struggles for Independence — an honorary certificate of distinction for people who fought to keep Poland a free country.

'It's not forgotten'

"It's not forgotten, it's remembered by his nation — his birth nation," said Ottawa-based Polish Consul Aleksandra Kucy, who travelled to the province to present Dreher with his awards.

Consul Aleksandra Kucy represents Poland in Ottawa. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"He deserves all the honours and all our respect for this. Without this fight … there would be no free Poland."

Dreher is celebrating his 100th birthday this year as Poland celebrates 100 years of regaining its independence.

"Someone came to the conclusion that maybe I should get an award, and that is very much appreciated," Dreher said.

"With so many friends around, the utmost feeling is electric."