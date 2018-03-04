Synchronized skaters took over Jack Byrne Arena in Torbay this weekend for the provincial championships.

The event sold out by lunchtime Saturday, with 800 skaters in the competition.

The synchro skating championships sold out the Jack Byrne Arena in Torbay. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

The competition began Friday afternoon with 50 teams from 12 skating clubs from around the province.

"It's a family competition. It's Mom, Dad, the skater and they come in as a team," said Susan Dean, Skate Newfoundland and Labrador's branding and production manager. "Skating as we all know it is an individual sport, but this is as a team."

Susan Dean is Skate Newfoundland and Labrador's branding and production manager. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Much like synchronized swimming, the skaters are a cohesive unit of movement across the ice.

"Everybody is in unison. Their feet are together mirroring the next person, so even though there's 16 skaters they still only look like one," she said.

"In each category they have certain elements that have to be performed and executed for our judges and evaluators to score and once those elements are done to perfection the scores could get really high."

Both Allison Walsh and Katie Blagdon of Mount Pearl's open Starlites team attended synchro skating nationals a couple weeks ago in Oshawa, Ont.

Allison Walsh and Katie Blagdon are members of the Starlites of Mount Pearl open team. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"It's kind of like a community. It's super fun and it's a lot less stressful than the kids going out and skating by themselves — it's really just the most exciting event of the year," said Walsh.

Walsh and Blagdon also coach synchro teams of varying levels that are competing this weekend, but their team has no other teams competing against them at their level.

"Even if you don't have a competition you're always trying to set a personal best, and if you're in a category that has other teams, trying to skate your best again and maybe go home with a medal," Blagdon said.

Plenty of teams will be going home with medals this weekend but Rachael Davis is sporting something a little different — a sparkly blue tiara.

Rachael Davis is a rookie with the Synergy pre-juvenile team with the Prince of Wales skating club. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"You get it when you're new to synchro, and it means that it's your first year and that you're pretty much a rookie," she said.

Davis is on the Synergy pre-juvenile team with the Prince of Wales skating club, and this is her second competition of the year.

"We got second place," she said.

Caroline Sutton of the Mount Pearl-Paradise pre-novice Starlites, had mixed emotions about her day. While her team placed first in their competition, it will be her last.

Coach Daisy Power-Sinnicks of Mount Pearl-Paradise pre-novice Starlites with Caroline Sutton. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"This is unfortunately my last year on this team because I'm aging out," Sutton said.

She's been skating 11 years and has no plans to stop once she leaves her long-time teammates.

"I may join an Intermediate team or an Adult 1 team, depending on what's available with our club," she said.

Sutton may want to join a team like the one Heather Flynn is on; she's a part of the Adult 3 team with the Genesis skating club in Conception Bay South.

Heather Flynn went from being a skating mom to a synchro skater with the Genesis Adult 3 team from C.B.S. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"We're the fun adult team. Most of us are parents of skaters," Flynn said.

The team has about 20 members who started skating just for fun, but the four men and 16 women now compete.

"One ice show we decided to put together a fun thing for the kids and it turned out to be a synchro competition event," she said.

Genesis Sycchro Adult 3 team rocked out to some AC/DC on the ice. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

This is their third year competing, and team members range from 20 to 60 years old.

"There's a lot of chatting and a lot of laughter. We're not quite as serious as all the other teams, but we do take our placement very seriously," she said.