Fourth-year Memorial University student Sydney Stewart has been named Atlantic University Sport's female athlete of the week.

The 5-foot-9 sociology major helped the Sea-Hawks to two big wins over the weekend, against the previously undefeated Saint Mary's Huskies.

Stewart scored 14 points in Saturday's win, along with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

On Sunday she dropped 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had three assists and two steals in the victory.

Stewart and the Sea-Hawks travel to the University of New Brunswick for two games this weekend.