Police have recovered stolen guns, swords and knives and made an arrest in connection to thefts on the Burin Peninsula.

A 39-year-old man from Grand Bank was brought into custody on Thursday after police used a search warrant to enter his home.

RCMP had previously reported that swords and other items had been stolen by thieves who broke into cabins between Lawn and Grand Bank on Feb. 21.

The man appeared in court Friday and is set for a bail hearing on Tuesday.