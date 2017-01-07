A Corner Brook store that had a dip in sales because fewer people are swimming in the city is selling new products to stay afloat.

The pool at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus shut down in April 2016, leaving Corner Brook with just one pool.

The ripple effect has reached more than just swim clubs and teams looking for a place to practice and compete — it's also had an impact on one locally owned and operated business.

"Definitely less people swimming," says Sherry George, owner and operator of Take the Plunge.

Dip in sales

George opened the water fitness apparel shop in Corner Brook 14 years ago, and a couple years later she opened a second shop in St. John's.

She said there has been a noticeable dip in her swimwear sales over the past few months.

"We see a significant decrease in selling [swim] suits and goggles. It's definitely because a pool has closed".

George is not surprised. She started planning for the impact as soon as the pool closure was announced.

Staying afloat

"Over the summer new doors opened for us."

The opportunity came when a women's fashion boutique in Corner Brook went out of business.

It was an unfortunate situation, but for George the timing was perfect.

"Suppliers contacted me, funny enough. When I was looking for something they came looking for me".

Since then, Take the Plunge in Corner Brook started carrying three new lines of women's clothing. And that seems to be filling the void for the lost swimwear sales.

George said her store will still be the go-to place for bathing suits and pool accessories.

"I don't intend to change the name of my business, because I just think it can work in any situation."