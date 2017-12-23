The holidays are all about the true meaning of Christmas for Jaime Ryan and her family.

For the past four years, Ryan, the owner of the Sweet Newfie Kitchen restaurant in Mount Pearl, has been cooking Christmas dinner and delivering it to those who are down on their luck.

"My children are both autistic and I wanted to more or less teach them what Christmas is really about," Ryan said.

Volunteers came together at the Park Place community center in Mount Pearl to peel vegetables for Christmas dinners for people who might not otherwise have one. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Children on the autism spectrum can find Christmas — with its lights and music and hubbub — overwhelming and over-stimulating.

So the Ryans do only a little holiday decorating in their home. Their traditions have taken them in a different direction.

Started small

Ryan opened her restaurant four years ago so she could have more flexible hours to juggle her family's needs, which escalated after the birth of her second child.

Military training comes in handy to organize these donations1:26

"My child was diagnosed with severe autism, so I decided it was time to take some time off. We took him to a treatment facility down in Florida and spent some time down there," she said.

"When I came back there was a realization as an autism parent, or parent of a special needs child, it's not conventional to work nine to five every day because your child needs you more than the job," Ryan said.

'It was a family thing and it's turned into a community thing.' - Jaime Ryan

The restaurant became their lifeline to the neighbourhood and the start of a Christmas good deed.

"We delivered dinners to 17 families, and with all the families we brought a little stocking for the kids and and a box of chocolates for the single parent or senior," said Ryan.

"The following year we had a couple people say, 'Oh that's a great idea, love to jump on that,' so we had some volunteers get on board, our numbers tripled," she said.

Hundreds of toys and presents for all ages were donated by members of the community, while others donated their time to wrap them. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Ryan is in her element directing volunteers at the Park Place community centre. She's a former military medic with degrees in business management and human resource management, so she knows how to give orders.

Last year Ryan and her volunteers delivered dinner to over 170 people from Shea Heights to Avondale.

"It was a family thing and it's turned into a community thing," she said.

This year they're taking names up until Christmas Day.