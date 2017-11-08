The Newfoundland and Labrador government has followed through on a promise to appoint a Seniors' Advocate.

Suzanne Brake was named to the post by the Speaker of the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

Brake, who has a PhD in social work, taught at Memorial University. She has worked in director roles with the provincial seniors and aging division, and in adult protection, and will move into her new job immediately.

The advocate will not handle individual grievances. Instead, the office has been given the mandate of identifying systemic issues and solutions, and promoting general awareness.

The office is located on the 3rd floor of the Sir Brian Dunfield Building, 2 Canada Drive in St. John`s.