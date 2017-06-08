A Carbonear retirement home is cleaning up a mess Thursday after a woman drove an SUV through a wall, right into the dining room.

"We heard a loud acceleration and a bang," said Kim Janes, manager of Luxury Estates, as she juggled contractors and safety inspectors about two hours after the crash.

The accident happened at 10:30 a.m. as staff were in the dining room on a break. One employee was struck by some flying glass, but not seriously hurt, Janes said.

The driver of the Ford SUV, a woman, was taken to hospital.

You can see the damage on the outside of the home. The manager says staff were inside, on a break, when the vehicle crashed through. (Submitted)

Janes said her first concern was for the 65 residents of the home, which provides Level 1 and Level 2 care.

They were asked to go to their rooms, where they were fed lunch. The kitchen, Janes said, is undamaged.

'Turmoil for a few hours'

Extra staff came to work under the home's emergency plan.

"There was turmoil for a few hours, but everybody is coming back to reality," Janes said.

Fire and safety inspectors have approved another room on the opposite side of the building as a temporary dining room.

Janes said contractors were in the home around noon, "assessing the next move and how to make it liveable."

Electricians had also arrived to check the power.

Janes said she had been told that a temporary wall could be quickly erected and the damaged dining room could be back in use by Friday.

She did not know why the driver of the SUV, who was not a resident, lost control of the vehicle.

Cpl. Stephen Barker of the Harbour Grace RCMP said the incident is still under investigation, but during an initial conversation with police, the 59-year-old driver said she didn't know how it happened.