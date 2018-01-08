Footprints in the snow around a recreational vehicle destroyed by fire in Conception Bay South just before Christmas are a sign that the blaze was suspicious, police say.

In a news release Monday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary appealed for help from anyone who might have seen activity on Dominic Drive on Friday, Dec. 22.

The trailer was destroyed in the fire. It had been parked on an empty residential lot at the time, police said.

Investigators found footprints leading to the RV and then away from the trailer heading towards Peacekeeper's Way.

Police believe anyone with a dashcam who was on the highway between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. that day might have recorded information.