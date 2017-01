Police in St. John's arrested an 18-year-old Thursday night, after responding to a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the area of Topsail Road, at Burgeo Street, around 8:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man matching the description was located a short time later.

He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, as well as breaches of court orders.