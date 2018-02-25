A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was charged with impaired driving in Conception Bay South Saturday night.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were called out to the Jill Drive area just after 8 p.m., on a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home.

However, police say the man's vehicle had struck a fence.

In addition to the impaired charge, the 24-year-old faces charges of suspended driving, having no insurance and failure to transfer ownership.

There were no injuries.

The man was taken to the St. John's lockup for a court appearance on Sunday morning.

