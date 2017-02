Police impounded the vehicle of a man who has been suspended from driving since 2008 — nine years.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over the 27-year-old driver on Boncloddy Street in St. John's, and laid charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

In addition to driving while suspended, police said the man was charged with operating a vehicle without valid insurance.

The RNC said the driver was released to appear in traffic court at a later date.