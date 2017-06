A 69-year-old man owing $12,000 in outstanding fines was arrested and charged Saturday.

At 11:50 a.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over the driver in the Manuels River area of Conception Bay South.

Police said the man was driving with a suspended licence and had breached court orders.

The RNC issued multiple tickets under the Highway Traffic Act, and held the man in custody for a court appearance Sunday.

Police seized the vehicle.