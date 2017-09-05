Two survivors of a deadly 1967 plane crash returned to Gander on Tuesday to mark 50 years since the tragedy which changed their lives.

Alena Zimova was just 33 when Czechoslovakia Airlines Flight 523 crashed into a bog near Gander Airport in the early hours of Sept. 5, 1967. She was joined by Michael Kloc, who made his first return trip to Gander since the tragedy.

"Today is very special, very emotional," said Zimova.

Alena Zimova is now 83, but says she can still remember every single second from the plane crash 50 years ago. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Zimova was travelling with four of her colleagues on the flight bound for Cuba. They were planning to spend a few months working to set up a scientific lab in that country. Only one of her colleagues survived.

She told CBC News that she can remember "every single second" of the crash, including an explosion on board, the heat of a fire against her face, and a young child who was calling out for her mother in the wreckage and screamed when she saw Zimova's face, because of the wounds that were visible.

"I just wished that it would go fast, that I wouldn't suffer in the flames for too long."

The crash claimed the lives of 37 people onboard, while 32 survived.

Czechoslovakian Airlines Flight 523, which was bound for Cuba, burst into flames shortly after takeoff in Gander on Sept. 5, 1967. (Courtesy: Jack Pinsent)

On Tuesday, Zimova was joined by members of the Gander Airport Historical Society for a small ceremony at the crash site, which lies near the Trans-Canada T'Railway.

Zimova, now 83, says the memory of the crash never fades.

Kloc, now 59, was only 9 when the flight crashed. He survived, but his mother died a few months later from her injuries.

"That was probably the hardest thing in my life."

He tried to push the memories to the back of his mind for a long time — but has recently had a change of heart.

Michael Kloc laid flowers near a plaque commemorating the victims of the Czechoslovakia Airlines Flight 523 crash near Gander on Tuesday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"I didn't want to deal with it, and right now I just feel like it was time," Kloc said. "I'm older, wiser I guess."

Kloc cannot remember the crash itself, but does recall waking up in a bog about 300 feet from the airplane, and crawling back towards people. The sound of a helicopter overhead woke him.

His father was an engineer from Poland, and he was going to Cuba with his mother, expecting to start school the same week the plane went down. He has remained in Canada ever since.

'I couldn't have more gratitude.' - Alena Zimova

Like Kloc, Zimova tried to push back the memories for a long time, but started discussing it publicly a few years ago.

"I decided to return here, and tell them what actually happened on that plane, because there were some contradictory (stories) about it," she said.

Both survivors thanked the people of Gander for their response to the crash.

"I couldn't have more gratitude, immense gratitude for everything that they did, it was just incredible. Unbelievable. Without them, none of us would probably survive."