A St. John's artist has created a series of Christmas cards that combine comic book characters with the Newfoundland tradition of mummering.

Kyle Callahan's Super Mummer Christmas cards include drawings of mummers that are loosely based on the likes of Iron Man, Spiderman and Wolverine.

Kyle Callahan has designed these Superhero Mummer Christmas cards, which he says have been very popular since he started selling them last week. (Paula Gale/CBC)

For example, on the Iron Man themed card, the mummer is holding a clothes iron, and Captain America is holding a tambourine as an homage to the superheroes famous star shield.

"Pretty much it's just your traditional mummer, but I just took the colours and concepts of the superheroes," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"People love them, the smiles and nods, and kids will pick them out and know exactly what they are."

Callahan's work often combines scenes from Newfoundland with pop culture characters, such as this print of Godzilla attacking downtown St. John's. (Facebook/KyleCallahanPhotography)

The cards were released last week, and Callahan said the reaction has been tremendous, with children especially getting a kick out of the concept.

It's just the latest project for Callahan, who's style often blends images of Newfoundland with icons from mainstream entertainment — such as his most popular work showing Godzilla attacking downtown St. John's.

"I like to use toys and action figures in my work," he said. "I often use forced perspective or take two photos and Photoshop them together."

Callahan and a friend have just opened a new shop above Posie Row on Duckworth Street in St. John's, and he plans to sell some of his work at the St. John's Farmer's Market.