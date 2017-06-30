Numbers released Friday show 787 people employed by Nalcor, the province's energy corporation, and its subsidiaries earned more than $100,000 in salaries and bonuses last year.

The executive vice-president in charge of the delayed and over-budget Muskrat Falls project, Gilbert Bennett, was paid a $35,700 bonus in addition to his salary of $279,200.

The information is included on a Sunshine List of people who made more than $100,000 in 2016 while working for the Newfoundland and Labrador government or its boards and agencies.

It's the first time the province has published such a list, which shows some workers, such as dozens of intra-provincial ferry service employees, made more in overtime than base pay.

It's the first Sunshine List of salaries to be published by the Newfoundland and Labrador government. (John Gushue/CBC)

Not surprisingly, the list includes physicians — many of whom received significant retroactive pay during the year, which pushed the numbers up.

One medical radiation oncologist at Eastern Health was paid $617,100 — which included a $424,000 salary for work as a professor of medicine with Memorial University.

Another top earner with the health authority was a pathologist who made $439,700 in 2016. The CEO, David Diamond, was paid $349,800.

Three doctors with the Labrador-Grenfell Health Authority also took home more than $400,000, as did one employed with Central Health.

Just crunched a few numbers, only about 8% of workers in core government in NL make more than $100,000 #nlpoli — @PeterCBC

At Memorial University, which is weathering budget cuts that forced fee hikes and higher tuition for some students, 1,065 professors, administrators and managers made the list.

Three instructors in a now-suspended respiratory therapy program at the College of the North Atlantic also earned more than $100,000 in 2016, during a year the program was on probation.

Unions such as the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers Association have complained about names being made public, saying it leaves people open to gossip and criticism.

However, the provincial Employers' Council argue transparency is needed because the salaries are covered by taxpayers.