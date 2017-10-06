The Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union has taken possession of 33 units at The Sundara, a controversial condominium complex which is partly owned by Premier Dwight Ball.

CBC News has learned that the credit union recently took control of the unsold units in the building. Residents received confirmation of the takeover this week, in the form of a letter outlining the move.

The 45-unit condo complex is located on the west end of Blackmarsh Road in Mount Pearl.

In a statement, Ball said he is disappointed, but stressed that he is no longer involved in running any of his private business holdings.

"As premier of the province my business interests are in a blind trust," Ball said. "Under that structure, I am in no way involved in the decisions associated with the referenced project. Prior to the establishment of the blind trust, as a minority shareholder, I can say that I met or exceeded any of the commitments and obligations required by me."

Ball added: "Obviously I am disappointed with the news, but this is [the] type of sacrifice that people have to make when they come into public life. My priorities and focus rest with the best interests of the province and the people who I serve."

When Dwight Ball and his business partners in Rockmount Properties built the development six years ago, the units were listed for between $275,000 and $285,000 each.

In a struggling economy, only 12 of the condos sold. The company behind The Sundara decided to convert the building to an assisted-living complex.

That did not go over well with some of the residents who had already purchased condos.

It also resulted in questions being raised in the House of Assembly given the premier's connection to the project, at a time when Eastern Health was closing long-term care beds.

The premier's connection

In April 2016, after the Opposition accused the premier of a being in a conflict of interest, the managing director of Sundara, Jason Trask, told CBC News the condos were not selling and they had to transition to assisted living.

Jason Trask was the managing partner in The Sundara condominium project. (CBC)

As for Dwight Ball's involvement in the decision, at the time, Trask said "he [the premier] was aware of what was happening."

But Trask added that "exactly how it's implemented, what services are offered, who we could cater to, how we communicate with them, he wasn't involved in those decisions."

Ball also said there was no conflict because his personal holdings were in the process of being placed in a blind trust, and he did not have anything to do with the day-to-day operations at Sundara.

While Ball's business interests are now in that blind trust, documents filed with the provincial registry of deeds show that, in April 2014, Ball and his business partners with Rockmount Properties gave personal guarantees to the credit union for a mortgage of more than $10 million.

The current status of those guarantees is unknown.

Owners challenge proposed change

Regardless of who owned the building, the idea of converting to assisted living did not sit well with two of the residents who appealed Mount Pearl's decision to grant Rockmount a building permit for the change.

This week, the Regional Appeal Board met for a second hearing on the matter, but it was put over to a later date.

It might be a moot point now because Trask is out and the company he owns with Dwight Ball, Rockmount Properties, no longer has possession of unsold units in the building.

Burke Realty has been hired to manage the property. Current residents in the complex have been advised to direct any questions to that company.

As for future plans for the building, condo owners hope to get more answers next week when they meet with credit union officials.