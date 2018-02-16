Condo owners at the embattled Sundara Complex in Mount Pearl have voted to remove three people from the board of directors.

After owners met with the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union on Thursday night, Judy Johnson and Beverly Lahey said things are finally moving in the right direction. Their brother, Roger Perry, owned one of the condos, but he died in September 2016.

The sisters say because of negative publicity and legal complications, they've been unable to sell the property.

Lahey says new changes proposed by the credit union will make it easier for them to sell the condo.

"I still feel bad for the current owners, but at least we will hopefully be able to move on," she said.

Dwight Ball's connection

The complex, which was built by a company partially owned by Premier Dwight Ball, was taken over by the credit union back in the fall.

​At Thursday's meeting, Johnson said, condo owners were also asked to vote to remove Ed Power, Jason Trask and Derek Chaulk from the board of directors. Chaulk is the person in charge of Ball's blind trust, tasked with managing Ball's business affairs while he is in elected office.

Thursday's meeting was held in this part of the Sundara complex. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Two members of the credit union have been appointed to the board, and a third person who owns a condo was also elected.

Tough market

With only 12 of the 45 units sold, last year, Rockmount Properties tried to have the building converted to assisted-living units for seniors.

Documents filed with the registry of deeds show that, in April 2014, Ball and his business partners with Rockmount gave personal guarantees to the credit union for a mortgage of more than $10 million.

Current condo owners wanted nothing to do with that idea because they feared their investments would be diminished. The credit union put forth a proposal last night to remove that option from the table.

"That idea is gone," Lahey said.

Land for sale

The original plan was to build three additional complexes on the adjacent land, which still lies vacant. When the first units didn't sell, that idea was shelved.

Back in the fall, the credit union called for bids for someone to buy the 33 unsold units and land, but so far there have been no successful bids.

Last night the credit union asked current owners to grant an easement or access to any potential buyer should the vacant land be sold separately.

"At least the credit union is trying … because really they have a lot at stake too," said Lahey.