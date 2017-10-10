Beverley Lahey and Judy Johnson are stuck cleaning their dead brother's condo while a credit union claims ownership from a group of delinquent investors, including the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For the past year, the sisters have wanted to sell the unit at The Sundara complex in Mount Pearl.

No matter how much they clean it, they can't scrub away the memories of their brother, Roger Perry, and the grief left behind when he died last September.

The Sundara building is partly-owned by Premier Dwight Ball, whose assets are in a blind trust. (CBC)

But there have been problems. Prior to foreclosure, the sisters could not find out who owned the building, or if they were selling a condo or an assisted-living unit.

"How can you advertise anything for sale if you don't know what you are selling?" Lahey said.

"And who is going to buy if they don't know what they are buying? It's in limbo."

Slow sales spark new pitch

Rockmount Properties, the ownership group, was originally selling the 45 units as condominiums, for a minimum of $275,000.

After six years, only 12 units were sold and the group announced it was changing them to assisted living apartments for senior citizens.

The change sparked controversy, since Premier Dwight Ball was an investor in the project and the Liberal government had just closed a personal care home in Mount Pearl.

Ball has said his shares were placed in a blind trust and that he has no involvement in decisions about the project.

Residents of the building, including Roger Perry, did not want to live in a seniors' home.

Perry was a healthy man in his early 60s when he bought his condominium at The Sundara, but was later diagnosed with cancer.

"He loved living here," Lahey said. "He loved his neighbours, the people in the building. He loved the area. But unfortunately, he got sick and passed away."

Who owns the building?

Before he died, Perry believed the unit would be bought back by Rockmount Properties if the building was rezoned, the sisters said.

The women began contacting Jason Trask, managing partner of the Sundara complex, who convinced them to hold off on selling for a few months.

Meanwhile, two residents launched an appeal with the City of Mount Pearl against the rezoning of the building for personal care use.

'I want it gone so we can move on and let the grieving be done in our own way.' - Beverley Lahey

As Trask became harder and harder to reach, the sisters wondered if Rockmount Properties still owned the building.

The Sundara's real estate agent couldn't tell them, Johnson said, and their questions were unanswered by the first appeal hearing with the city.

"We can't find out really who owns it, who to talk to about it, what to do about it," Johnson said. "It's costing [Perry's] beneficiaries a lot of money monthly and this is ongoing with no end in sight."

During the first week of October, the sisters got a letter saying the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union had taken over possession of 33 unsold units from Rockmount Properties.

Cannot grieve until condo is sold

While they still don't know the future of their brother's home, Johnson and Lahey just want it gone.

They've spent more than $7,000 on insurance, taxes, condo fees and utility bills since Perry's death.

"I would like for the credit union, the owners, whoever — buy it back," Lahey said. "That was the impression Rog was under and we are under."

If the unit is not purchased by the building's owner, Perry's estate will be on the hook for thousands in fees to sell it through a realtor.

Judy Johnson cleans her brother's kitchen at the Sundara complex in Mount Pearl. She keeps a bottle of his aftershave on the counter to remember him. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Until it is sold, Lahey and Johnson will keep going in every couple of weeks to check on their brother's former home.

When they first cleaned up after his death, they put a bottle of his aftershave in the kitchen to remind them of his scent.

One year later, their grief is still too fresh to throw the bottle away. But if they could just get rid of the condo, they would be forced to move on.

"It brings him back," Lahey said, putting the bottle to her nose. "I don't want to keep doing that. I want it gone so we can move on and let the grieving be done in our own way. Not a way that's tied to something so negative."