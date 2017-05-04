Seafood giant Ocean Choice International (OCI) is now 100 per cent locally owned and operated, with Newfoundlanders Blaine and Martin Sullivan at the helm.

"We look at it as a positive thing," said Martin Sullivan, shortly after the announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

"That was always our goal right from the start."

The Sullivan brothers have bought out Icelandic company Landvis Canada Inc., which had been a minority partner with a 49 per cent stake in the seafood company.

The business relationship soured when Landvis Canada Inc. alleged OCI was being mismanaged and filed a lawsuit in 2015 to gain 100 per cent control of the company.

Sullivan insisted that the acrimony is water under the bridge.

"They were good partners most of the time. We spoke with [Landvis Canada] today and wished them all the best and they wished us all the best and we both carry on with our own companies now," he said.

Here for the long haul

Sullivan said there isn't time to dwell on the past, and the brothers are looking to the future.

"We have to make some more investments into vessels and plants as the resource profile changes, more from shellfish to groundfish, that creates more opportunities for investment," he told CBC Radio's The Broadcast.

Seafood giant Ocean Choice International says it will invest in plants and equipment to get ready for a resurgence of the groundfishery.

Sullivan said the fishery may be unpredictable, but he vowed OCI's longevity is not.

"We have a lot of things we want to do and now with just myself and [brother] Blaine owning the company, we can make decisions a lot quicker and do the things we want to do."