A dozen women in central Newfoundland now have the skills to create a safer place to talk about suicide.

The women took part in a two-day workshop known as ASIST, or Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, organized by the Gander Women's Centre.

Sandra McKellar, executive director of the centre, said it's all about making suicide-safer communities.

"Many people want to help, but the first thing they say is, 'Well, I don't know what to do. I don't know what to ask,'" said McKellar.

"This is a very structured workshop. It follows a framework which focuses on assisting life, on safety now, on ensuring that your community — when they're struggling with suicide, which still remains a taboo subject — they know that there are people that they can talk to, that they can ask for help."

The group that developed the course, Calgary-based LivingWorks, said there were 75 reported suicides in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2016. But many suicides go undisclosed.

How to listen

The course teaches participants to recognize when someone has suicidal thoughts and what to do to help get that person to safety.

McKellar said because suicide is a taboo subject, most people find it hard to have these conversations.

"What this [course] does, is, it teaches you how to hear that and what to do with it, how to listen to their story. That is it about the person, not the caregiver. The caregiver is important, but in that moment in time, it's about the person at risk and decreasing the risk for that person."

One of the graduates, Amanda Clarke, works in the Armed Forces and said she came to the workshop to help break the stigma associated with suicide.

"People are embarrassed to talk about it or they feel it's a weakness when it's not. It's the same as diabetes, or anxiety, or even cancer. It's something that, people don't plan it. They don't want to commit suicide."

She said the course has given her the confidence to ask the tough questions now.

The women's centre has plans to host more ASIST workshops in the spring, but McKellar said this is a good start.

"Doing this two-day workshop, we have 12 more individuals who can provide support if it's needed."